Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 29,099 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products stock remained flat at $$14.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.