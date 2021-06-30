Highlander Capital Management LLC Trims Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 88.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 110.8% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock worth $100,950,834. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 227,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,502,213. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

