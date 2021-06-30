Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Up 4.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 31,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,247,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

