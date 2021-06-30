Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

HTHIY traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,635. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

