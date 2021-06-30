Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire Sells 17,900,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

