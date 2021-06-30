Hord Price Reaches $0.0922 on Top Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $114,533.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00137677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00169475 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,216.88 or 0.99840823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,511,883 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

