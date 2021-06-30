Hoylecohen LLC Invests $130,000 in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Hoylecohen LLC owned about 0.27% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.