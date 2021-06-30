Hoylecohen LLC Purchases Shares of 2,874 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 11.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 23,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 116.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 108.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 434.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

