Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce sales of $960.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $991.00 million and the lowest is $937.17 million. Hub Group posted sales of $779.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after buying an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Hub Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 34,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

