Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $475.94.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.84. 1,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,559. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.87. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

