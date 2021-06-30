Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

HUMRF stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

