Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $92,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,388.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hyliion stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

Get Hyliion alerts:

HYLN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.