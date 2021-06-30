HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $31.50 million and $3.66 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.50 or 1.00195128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033753 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.61 or 0.01002240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00406614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00409335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00055135 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

