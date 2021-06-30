HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of HYRE opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991 over the last 90 days. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.