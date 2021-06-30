i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.39. 573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $977.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 353,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

