Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 147.3% from the May 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. 99,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,700. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

