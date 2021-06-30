Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of IBDSF traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

