IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $360.96 million and a PE ratio of -51.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.