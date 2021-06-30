ICE ROCK MINING Market Cap Reaches $195,381.03 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $195,381.03 and $35,323.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00046046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00137368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00169700 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,280.13 or 0.99917654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

