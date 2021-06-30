Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ICON opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Iconix Brand Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The brand management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 340,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

