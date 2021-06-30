iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IENT remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. iEntertainment Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
iEntertainment Network Company Profile
