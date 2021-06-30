iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IENT remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. iEntertainment Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get iEntertainment Network alerts:

iEntertainment Network Company Profile

iEntertainment Network, Inc develops and operates retail and online military simulation games. The company offers multiplayer and single-player games. The company was formerly known as Interactive Magic, Inc and changed its name to iEntertainment Network, Inc in 1998. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for iEntertainment Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEntertainment Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.