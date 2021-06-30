IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $38,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $114.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.