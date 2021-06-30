IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFO. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

IHS Markit stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.09.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

