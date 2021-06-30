Independent Bank Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

