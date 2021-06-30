Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 3,082,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

