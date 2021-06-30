Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.14. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 3,082,774 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

The stock has a market cap of $265.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

