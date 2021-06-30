Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.14. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 3,082,774 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.
The stock has a market cap of $265.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.
Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.