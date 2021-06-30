Informa (LON:INF) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 562.83 ($7.35).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 503.20 ($6.57) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 544.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock has a market cap of £7.56 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

