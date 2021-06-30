Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INE shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.58. 325,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,889. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.99. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.37 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.88%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

