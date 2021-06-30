InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INND stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

