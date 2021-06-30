InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INND stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
