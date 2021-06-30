Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Stock Position Boosted by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) by 757.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,381 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December accounts for 0.9% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 12.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 102,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 31.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period.

Shares of UDEC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,071. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29.

