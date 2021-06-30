Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

