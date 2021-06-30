Insider Buying: Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Major Shareholder Buys 1,944,444 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BHG traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. 2,786,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,271. Bright Health Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

