Insider Buying: Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) insider Mary Harney bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.73 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of A$20,120.40 ($14,371.71).

Mary Harney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Mary Harney 400 shares of Race Oncology stock.

About Race Oncology

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. The company is developing Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. It has a preclinical research program with the University of Newcastle to explore the use of Bisantrene to treat melanoma.

