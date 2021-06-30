Insider Buying: Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) insider Ariel King bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,000.00 ($22,857.14).

Ariel King also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 8th, Ariel King 280,000 shares of Ragnar Metals stock.
  • On Wednesday, May 19th, Ariel King 2,500,000 shares of Ragnar Metals stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.95, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Ragnar Metals

Ragnar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of projects in Scandinavia. The company explores for nickel, gold, silver, and base metals projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Tullsta Nickel Project; and Gaddebo Nickel Project in the Bergslagen district of Sweden. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

