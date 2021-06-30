Insider Buying: Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ragnar Metals Limited (ASX:RAG) insider Ariel King bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,000.00 ($22,857.14).

Ariel King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ragnar Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ariel King 280,000 shares of Ragnar Metals stock.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ariel King 2,500,000 shares of Ragnar Metals stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.95, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ragnar Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of projects in Scandinavia. The company explores for nickel, gold, silver, and base metals projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Tullsta Nickel Project; and Gaddebo Nickel Project in the Bergslagen district of Sweden. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ragnar Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ragnar Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.