Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) insider Kate Hill bought 200,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).
Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 9.99 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.29 ($0.17). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.03. The company has a market cap of £380.33 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
