Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) insider Kate Hill bought 200,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 9.99 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Seeing Machines Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.29 ($0.17). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.03. The company has a market cap of £380.33 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.