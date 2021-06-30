Insider Buying: Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO Acquires 18,581 Shares of Stock

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 18,581 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002,105.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, W Keith Maxwell III acquired 461 shares of Spark Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,034.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Spark Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $401.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Spark Energy during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Spark Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

