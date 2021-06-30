Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Buys 94,264 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of -1.62. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

