Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells 6,812 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $220,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. 731,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,062. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $33.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.