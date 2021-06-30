Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $563,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,567 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $756,220.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,296,786.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,750. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.55.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

