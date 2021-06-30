Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells 10,054 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $549,853.26.

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. 4,245,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,893.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

