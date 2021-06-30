Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total value of $2,564,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total value of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total value of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total value of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total value of $2,722,525.00.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,034.57 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,087.91.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

