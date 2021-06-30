Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) SVP Sells 7,164 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

