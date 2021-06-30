Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) SVP Sells 7,164 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Children’s Place stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
