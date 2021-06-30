Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells 4,750 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00.

Shares of PCVX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. 121,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,877. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 907.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 140.6% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

