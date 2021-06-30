Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Update

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated BioPharma stock remained flat at $$1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,651. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.05.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 68.96% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

