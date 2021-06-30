IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 43,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,298. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.73. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 906.56% and a negative net margin of 420.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

