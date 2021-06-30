Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Up 361.1% in June

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 361.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 107,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,472. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

