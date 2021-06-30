Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Down 3.5%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. 10,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 11,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.21.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

