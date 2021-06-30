International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,842 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of International Bancshares worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.28. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

