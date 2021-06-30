Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $364,000.

NASDAQ:BSML opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

