Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.
