Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 218,437 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

